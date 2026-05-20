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PM Modi sweetest gift to Giorgia Meloni, packet says ‘Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai…’
PM Modi gives sweetest gift to Giorgia Meloni, justifies Melody’s tag line ‘Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai…’
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