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PM Modi sweetest gift to Giorgia Meloni, packet says ‘Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai…’

PM Modi gives sweetest gift to Giorgia Meloni, justifies Melody’s tag line ‘Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai…’

Published date india.com Published: May 20, 2026 12:11 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
PM Modi sweetest gift to Giorgia Meloni, packet says ‘Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai…’
PM Modi sweetest gift to Giorgia Meloni, packet says ‘Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai…’q

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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