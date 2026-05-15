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F16 jets escort PM Modis aircraft as it enters UAEs airspace; Watch video here

F16 jets escort PM Modi’s aircraft as it enters UAE’s airspace; Watch video here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the UAE on Friday. He even received a guard of honour after his arrival.

F16 jets escort PM Modi's aircraft as it enters UAE's airspace; Watch video here(Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the UAE on Friday, thus marking the beginning of a five-nation visit that will also include the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Modi landed in Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Meanwhile, UAE F16 jets escorted PM Narendra Modi’s aircraft as it entered UAE airspace earlier today.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs’ press release, the visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries. The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I thank my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the special gesture of receiving me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to our discussions towards furthering India-UAE ties across key sectors like energy, investment, supply chains and more.”

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#WATCH | UAE F16 jets escort PM Narendra Modi’s aircraft as it enters UAE airspace. pic.twitter.com/mTESpw9tdM — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

PM Modi even received a guard of honour after his arrival. During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is expected to hold talks with the president, with discussions set to focus on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia. Energy security is likely to be a central theme of the discussions, as India monitors rising instability in the Gulf region amid concerns over oil supplies and maritime trade routes.

In his delegation-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attacks launched on the UAE “We strongly condemn the attacks launched on the UAE. The manner in which UAE has been targetted is not acceptable in any form. We welcome the steps taken by you to uphold national unity, security and regional integrity. For the care provided to the Indian diaspora residing in the UAE in these difficult times, the manner in which they were considered as members of one’s own family, UAE Govt, you and Royal Family, I express my heartfelt gratitude,” PM Modi stated.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: In his delegation-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Narendra Modi says, “…We strongly condemn the attacks launched on the UAE. The manner in which UAE has been targetted is not acceptable in any form. We welcome the… pic.twitter.com/Bl6n4jQoNb — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

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