Washington: On Day 2 of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave unique gifts to US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Quad leaders.

Chess set & special gift for Kamala Harris

PM Modi gifted Kamala Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set. The craft of Gulabi Meenakari is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities in the world. It is also the constituency of PM Modi.

Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright blue and green colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi.

PM Modi also presented Kamala Harris with a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions.

Gulabi Meenakari Ship for Australia PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was gifted a peacock-themed silver Gulabi Meenakari Ship. This ship is also distinctly handcrafted and bright, reflecting eternal Kashi’s dynamism.

Buddha statue for Japan PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was gifted a Sandalwood Buddha Statue.

Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideas of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan.