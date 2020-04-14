After PM Modi announced an extension of lockdown till May 3rd due to the coronavirus lockdown, netizens had a field day on Twitter. As soon as the Prime Minister’s speech got over, Twitterati put out some hilarious memes expressing their dismay and also talking about how it’s going to affect people who have already been thinking about getting out of their homes and meet others once the lockdown is over. Also Read - From Paying Tribute to Ambedkar to Extending Lockdown, Here Are Top Highlights of PM Modi's Address

In his speech, the PM said the shutdown will be enforced with a more strict nature and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak. If any state or its any district is found satisfactory, certain areas may be given a conditional reprieve from April 20, said the PM Modi. Check out these memes being shared online as netizens react to the news of lockdown extension: Also Read - COVID-19: PAN-India Lockdown Extended Till May 3, Decision on Relaxing Restrictions After April 20

#Lockdown2 extended till 3 May Lockdown 3 will be extended till 20 May. pic.twitter.com/2yMZkMmmM8 — ℃нιяαg (@ChiragSRKian) April 14, 2020

Doordarshan stops playing Ramayan and starts telecasting Modi’s address to the nation for #Lockdown2 Ramayan: pic.twitter.com/E7cQkzVv2L — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) April 14, 2020

Those who are away from their family right now: pic.twitter.com/anyMWC6Rpd — Jishan (@iamsrkJishan_) April 14, 2020

WhatsApp university experts explaining numerology to other members#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/g4X4XNJbGi — Srinath Kunden (@SrinathKunden) April 14, 2020

Modiji praising Indians for there support in Lockdown.

Lockdown extended till 3rd May

We the people: pic.twitter.com/5QijhTutaD — Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) April 14, 2020

Ab jab #Lockdown2 ho hi gya hai to maine bhi #ludoking download kr lia😎😝😜 (Ladki ka chakkar bhi maan skte ho)🤗🤗 — Cuteदैत्य🇮🇳🚩 (@AKAY36125735) April 14, 2020

In his speech, Modi stressed that the focus should be not to allow the creation of any new hotspots.

The Prime Minister invoked Ambedkar and the reference to ‘we the people’ in the constitution during his address to the nation to suggest the battle against the coronavirus is a common one. Thanking the people of India, he said that the shutdown has been able to contain the spread of the virus better than many nations. Making a case between economics versus life, the PM said the latter is more important.

“India started screening at airports even before we had one corona positive patient in the country. Even though we had 550 cases, India took a big decision to completely shut down India. We didn’t wait for the problem to erupt,” he said.