Amid outrage over JEE, NEET exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, has got a record number of dislikes on the YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, the video has emerged to be one of the most disliked videos on the channel.

At the time of filing this story, the video which was streamed live on the BJP’s YouTube channel on Sunday, has got 5.32 lakh dislikes and has been watched by over 20 lakh people.

The same episode uploaded on YouTube by PMO India also received over 85,000 dislikes as against over 39,00 likes.

The main reason for the public’s anger is because citizens across the country had expected the PM to address the issue of JEE and NEET exams in his monthly address. However, the PM skipped the topic in his address, and social media users, mostly students, expressed their disappointment with the government’s decision in the comments section.

After the episode aired, #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat started trending on Twitter, with people asking why the Prime Minister had not addressed the exam postponement issue.

Power of Students seen on social media accounts of BJP featuring PM Modi's #MannKiBaat today. Not late even now Modi ji, postpone exams and give preference to student safety over exams in Covid.#StudentsDislikePMModi#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat #AntiStudentsBJP pic.twitter.com/gWPHNzEhwy — Ganesh Kumar Yadav (@GaneshMPYC) August 30, 2020

NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, the JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. However, many students have opposed the Centre’s decision citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and floods in states like Bihar and Assam.