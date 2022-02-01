New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel on Tuesday crossed 1 crore subscriptions, surpassing top global leaders. His YouTube channel was created in October 2007 while he was the chief minister of Gujarat and has so far garnered over 164.31 crore views. Considered as tech-savvy, PM has a very strong presence on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Flickr.Also Read - Viral Video: Room Service Robots Replace Humans, Deliver Food to Athletes at Winter Olympics | Watch

PM Modi’s most popular video to date on YouTube is that of ‘divyangs’ welcoming him at Kashi, which was uploaded in February 2019 and has 70,128,707 views. His conversation with Akshay Kumar is another popular video, uploaded in April 2019, which has 51,521,185 views. Another video of him consoling the then ISRO chief K Sivan in 2019, also garnered 54,242,295 views.

Watch his most popular videos here:

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro ranks second after PM Modi on the list of global leaders with the highest subscriptions on their YouTube channel with a total of 36 lakh subscribers. Steadily following behind is Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers.

The subscription number list of global leaders also includes Indonesia President Joko Widodo with 28.8 lakh subscribers. In the decreasing trend, the White House has 19 lakh subscribers, followed by US President Joe Biden with 7.03 lakh subscribers.

How do other Indian leaders fare?

PM Modi also tops the chart of most YouTube subscribers in comparison with the national leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, party leader Shashi Tharoor has 4.39 lakh subscribers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscriber, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh subscribers and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has 1.37 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

PM Modi also has a huge follower base on other social media platforms. He has over 7.5 crore followers on Twitter and has more than 4 crore likes on Facebook.

(With ANI inputs)