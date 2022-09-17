PM Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72nd today and birthday greeting from all over the country and world have been pouring in for one of the most loved leaders.Also Read - Personalised E-Cards, 'Gift of Seva'; Here's How You Can Wish Prime Minister Modi On His 72nd Birthday

Whether it's his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, his poll campaign speeches, or his address to children, PM Modi's inspirational words have always struck a chord with people. His words of encouragement and wisdom never fail to resonate with the feelings of the masses, and inspire the younger and older generations to make something of themselves.

On the Prime Minister's birthday, let's take a look at some of his most inspirational and powerful quotes that can motivate you to dream big and find the drive to achieve those dreams.

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 MOST INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES BY PM NARENDRA MODI:

“India does not need to become anything else. India must become only India. This is a country that once upon a time was called the golden bird.” “Each one of us has both; good and evil virtues. Those who decide to focus on the good ones succeed in life.” “Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction.” “Failures should never become a hindrance in the learning process. Instead, we must learn from our failures to strive and overcome challenges in our lives.” “In a long life, an exam is just one of the opportunities to challenge yourself. The problem arises when you look at it as the end of all your dreams, as a life-and-death question. Take any exam as an opportunity. Actually, we must keep looking out for such challenges rather than run away from them.” “Self-confidence is very important. It’s not a pill or herb. There is no tablet that can be consumed for instant confidence. We have to build it every day.” “India is a youthful country. A country with such a major percentage of youth has the capability to change not only its own but the fate of the entire world.” “People’s blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is commitment.” “Knowledge is limited to things that you are already familiar with. But creativity takes you further than knowledge onto a larger canvas. Creativity can take you to new areas where nobody else has ventured before.” “In today’s world filled with glitter and celebrity culture, there is pressure on students that they should become like those people who appear on TV or in newspapers, but the world is much bigger than the stories of a few people. A rapidly changing world is also bringing with it many new opportunities.” “No matter at what speed I move forward, I am never satisfied. If today I run at a speed of 100, I keep an aim of running at 200. World has gone far ahead and we need to match that level.”

One of the most inspirational things about PM Modi is not just what he says, but his story and what he does on a daily basis, whether it’s his healthy habits or his dedication towards his work. Here’s a quote by PM Modi when he was talking about the struggles he faced as a child: “I was born in a very poor family. I used to sell tea in a railway coach as a child. My mother used to wash utensils and do lowly household work in the houses of others to earn a livelihood. I have seen poverty very closely. I have lived in poverty. As a child, my entire childhood was steeped in poverty…”