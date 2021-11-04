New Delhi: On the occasion of Diwali today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at an Army post in Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.Also Read - India Must Enhance Military Capabilities in Line With Changing World, Modes of War: PM Modi in J&K

On arriving in Nowshera, first PM Modi paid tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/L5RRppPG3s — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

PM Modi then addressed soldiers at the post and thanked them for protecting people of the country who are able to celebrate festivals with peace and happiness.

“I am not here as a PM but as your family member to celebrate Diwali,” PM Modi told the army jawans.

#WATCH "I am not here as a PM but as your family member to celebrate Diwali," PM Modi to army personnel at Nowshera in Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/YJOb1sVGvE — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

PM Modi was also seen posing with the soldiers, who chanted slogans such as Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jo Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Indian Army Jawans chorused 'Bharat Mata Ki Ji' slogan at Nowshera, J&K pic.twitter.com/RcJ7ksai0f — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

PM Modi then interacted with the Indian Army soldiers and distributed sweets among them, as per the tradition of Diwali.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi distributes sweets among army soldiers and interacts with them at Nowshera on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/sc49NLHJJa — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

He also interacted with Army veterans and honoured them.

Jammu and Kashmir | Prime Minister Narendra Modi honours and interacts with veterans at Nowshera pic.twitter.com/cTOfpjp9Ly — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Earlier today, when PM Modi left his residence in the morning, there were minimal security arrangements in place and no traffic route was deployed to minimise any inconvenience, official sources said.