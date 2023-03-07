Top Recommended Stories

PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praises on This Bengaluru Kid For Sustainable Practise to Save Paper – Check Viral Post

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi praised the attempts of a senior cardiologist and his son from Bengaluru to raise consciousness about recycling - Check viral post!

Published: March 7, 2023 7:16 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated a school-going kid’s efforts to save paper. Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy from Bengaluru revealed that his son saves empty sheets of paper from his notebook after every academic year ends, binds them and then uses them for practice and rough work on his social media handle. Dr Deepak shared a photo of a stack of papers on his desk and captioned the viral post, “Every academic year end, son diligently takes out empty sheets of paper from his notebooks and I get them bound. Used for rough work and practice. #ReduceRecycleReuse.”

The post instantly got viral and even got recognition from PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. He retweeted the doctor’s tweet and wrote,” A good team effort this is, with a larger message of sustainable living. Compliments to your son and you. Would urge others as well to share similar efforts, which will create greater awareness on recycling and ‘waste to wealth.’”

Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy’s post about recycling paper instantly went viral after PM Modi reacted. Several users hailed the sustainable approach by the kid. One of the users on PM Modi’s retweet wrote, “Saving paper = saving trees = saving environment.” Another user who used the same approach, wrote, “I also do something similar with my girls’ notebooks and papers. Don’t get them bound but keep all the useable paper for rough drafts and doodling etc.” The third one said, “Such a hearty message from a heart doctor. Kudos to your son! #SavePaper.”

Would you practise this sustainable option for your kids?

