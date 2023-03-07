Home

Viral

PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praises on This Bengaluru Kid For Sustainable Practise to Save Paper – Check Viral Post

PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praises on This Bengaluru Kid For Sustainable Practise to Save Paper – Check Viral Post

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi praised the attempts of a senior cardiologist and his son from Bengaluru to raise consciousness about recycling - Check viral post!

PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praises on This Bengaluru Kid For Sustainable Practise to Save Paper - Check Viral Post

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated a school-going kid’s efforts to save paper. Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy from Bengaluru revealed that his son saves empty sheets of paper from his notebook after every academic year ends, binds them and then uses them for practice and rough work on his social media handle. Dr Deepak shared a photo of a stack of papers on his desk and captioned the viral post, “Every academic year end, son diligently takes out empty sheets of paper from his notebooks and I get them bound. Used for rough work and practice. #ReduceRecycleReuse.”

The post instantly got viral and even got recognition from PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. He retweeted the doctor’s tweet and wrote,” A good team effort this is, with a larger message of sustainable living. Compliments to your son and you. Would urge others as well to share similar efforts, which will create greater awareness on recycling and ‘waste to wealth.’”

You may like to read

CHECK VIRAL POST

A good team effort this is, with a larger message of sustainable living. Compliments to your son and you. Would urge others as well to share similar efforts, which will create greater awareness on recycling and ‘waste to wealth.’ https://t.co/c2wfdA2gA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2023

Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy’s post about recycling paper instantly went viral after PM Modi reacted. Several users hailed the sustainable approach by the kid. One of the users on PM Modi’s retweet wrote, “Saving paper = saving trees = saving environment.” Another user who used the same approach, wrote, “I also do something similar with my girls’ notebooks and papers. Don’t get them bound but keep all the useable paper for rough drafts and doodling etc.” The third one said, “Such a hearty message from a heart doctor. Kudos to your son! #SavePaper.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Good training..It will definitely make his approach to working conditions more flexible..Good Luck https://t.co/mB5ueNwAWo — Saija Manseta (@saijamanseta) March 6, 2023

Reminds me of the childhood days! ❤️

I used to do it too at home.

Me and a couple friends would also use the back side of free marketing pamphlets (those dark pink ones) for rough calculations MHT CET practice.😁 https://t.co/dullZmzX9m — Sitaram (@sitaramshelke) March 6, 2023

This reminds me of my childhood days 😊😊😊#MemoriesBeyondHorizon of yesteryears 😊😊😊 https://t.co/WAuR2h8Y3j — Aniruddha Sanaatanee (@Anirudd695) March 6, 2023

Teaching kids to recycle & reuse makes sure they grow as grateful kids who value everything they get.

I don’t bind the papers, but kids & I take out papers & use them. Though teachers ask to use a new book in 2nd term, I ask them to continue in the same book. https://t.co/bhwUKg2OJ6 — Sowmya Malagikar (@SowMe18) March 7, 2023

Teaching kids to recycle & reuse makes sure they grow as grateful kids who value everything they get.

I don’t bind the papers, but kids & I take out papers & use them. Though teachers ask to use a new book in 2nd term, I ask them to continue in the same book. https://t.co/bhwUKg2OJ6 — Sowmya Malagikar (@SowMe18) March 7, 2023

Tamils being doing this for decades to cut cost, now these woke climate loonies adopting it for carbon and climate change PR, yeah we recycle literally everything. Hard work is gold, https://t.co/09eIpOahA3 — Bhuvaneshwari Ram Mohan (@buvii) March 7, 2023

If rich people also saving resources like this

Then it will great lesson for others to follow https://t.co/QEBP2sOfNd — Saif (@saifurrhmn90) March 7, 2023

Would you practise this sustainable option for your kids?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.