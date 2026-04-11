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A rare pause in politics: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi shake hands, chat at Parliament | Viral video

A rare pause in politics: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi shake hands, chat at Parliament | Viral video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while paying tribute to the 19th-century social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his 199th birth anniversary. Here is how they interacted

PM Modi interacted with Rahul Gandhi

A video has been going rounds on social media where in a rare display Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with each other in the Parliament Complex. The incident took place when the two leaders arrived at the Prerna Sthal to pay tributes to 19th-century social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his 199th birth anniversary.

The interaction happened at a public gathering attended by key constitutional leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who came together at Prerna Sthal to offer floral tribute.

Modi-Gandhi shake hands

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi were seen shaking hands and interacting with one another. The video shared by news agency PTI on X showed Rahul Gandhi standing alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others, as PM Modi reached the spot.

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) were seen interacting during an event on the Parliament premises earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/9eq7LVAwI1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2026

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After stepping out of his official car, the Prime Minister was received by those gathered, including Rahul Gandhi. He greeted others along the line before turning back to engage in a longer interaction with the Congress leader, joined by others. The scene stood in contrast to the typically tense exchanges between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, which are often marked by pointed political remarks. The video was widely shared on social media.

What did the leaders speak about?

The Prime Minister asked Gandhi about the health of his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised recently, reported news agency NDTV, quoting sources. “Gandhi informed him that her health is improving. In response, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction and extended his best wishes,” said a source.

After being admitted with a fever on March 24, Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on March 31 following recovery from a systemic infection, in which pathogens spread through the bloodstream.

Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule, popularly known as Jyotiba Phule, was born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra and died on November 28, 1890. He was a social activist, businessman, anti-caste social reformer and writer prominently working in Maharashtra.

Paying homage to him on X, PM Modi wrote, “On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, I pay homage to this visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the values of equality, justice, and education.”

आपण महात्मा फुले यांच्या जयंतीच्या द्विशताब्दी वर्षात पाऊल ठेवत असल्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर, ते कशा प्रकारे अनेक लोकांसाठी मार्गदर्शक दीपस्तंभ ठरले आहेत तसेच त्यांनी शिक्षण, अध्ययन आणि सर्वांच्या कल्याणावर दिलेला भर आजच्या युगातही कसा समर्पक आहे, याबद्दलचे काही विचार लेखणीतून उतरवले… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026

He added, “It was he who initiated the struggle for the rights of women and the marginalized. Through his efforts, education became a powerful tool for empowerment. This year, we step into the bicentennial year of his birth. May his thoughts forever guide us all on the path of social progress.”

Rahul Gandhi, too, said that Phule “dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalised.” In a post on X, the Lok Sabha MP further said, “His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice.”

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