PM Narendra Modi’s Reply to Little Boy’s Condolence Letter Makes Internet Emotional – See Viral Post

A class 2 youngster from Bengaluru wrote a concern letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of his mother, and his response to it has gone viral on social media.

Children are kind and gentle-hearted beings and THIS latest letter to PM Modi is proof! The MES Kishore Kendra student Aarush Srivatsa offered his sincere condolences upon learning of the passing of the PM’s mother, Heeraben Modi. The boy from Bengaluru also stated that he would remember the PM’s mother in his prayers in the letter dated December 30, 2022. A BJP leader released both letters on her social media handle and heaped praises on PM Narendra Modi. The caption on the viral tweet read, “This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction.”

The little boy from Bengaluru wrote, “I felt very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben… passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray for her soul to rest at the noble feet of almighty God.”

PM Narendra Modi replied to the heartfelt letter and wrote, “My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother’s demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers.”

This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/97P9fIrQLP — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 15, 2023

The post went viral in no time as netizens hailed PM Modi’s gesture. Several users dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Many users praised the prime minister for his values and simplicity. One of the users wrote, “This is so heartwarming. This child may be too young to understand this gesture right now, but it definitely will remain his most prized possession, forever.” Another user wrote, “It’s truly inspiring to see leaders take the time to connect with young minds and make a positive impact on their lives.”

Statesmanship at its finest!

That kid will remember this forever. https://t.co/a4CG3UBSJE — IGI⚡ (@being_indian4) February 16, 2023

When I was in school, I wrote to our then president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam requesting career guidance from him. And he responded! https://t.co/FSpsqk0TjW — Divya Kulkarni (@divyayyy) February 16, 2023

What makes the country more human… https://t.co/I53a53ialT — SriSM (@PatrioticSeeker) February 16, 2023

Inspirational to the core @narendramodi ji. Such a warm thoughtful gesture. https://t.co/Up8nkjzdNz — Shubhang Bahadur (@shubhangbahadur) February 16, 2023

No matter how much you criticise, there’s a lot to learn from him. @narendramodi ji https://t.co/OEShxt2R0y — V.S.V (@itZ_sri02) February 16, 2023

Heeraba Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away in the wee hours of December 30th, last year. She was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad after her health subsequently declined.

