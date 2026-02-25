Home

PM Modi’s Israel visit: ‘That’s saffron’ remark goes viral as Benjamin Netanyahu points at Modi’s colour matching with wife Sara

Viral video: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu points at the Indian leader's pocket square and Sara Netanyahu's attire.

Image: X @talkwithgt (videograb)

Viral News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit. The minister received a warm red-carpet welcome and was received by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the latter’s wife, Sara. After landing at the airport, he came outside the plane and was seen walking happily toward the couple. During this time, a moment highlighting wearing ‘saffron’ was caught on camera, which has now become a topic of discussion. You can check the viral video here.

Viral video of PM Modi: ‘That’s saffron’

As and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out of his aircraft, he was received by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The three exchanged warm greetings. A moment has gone viral in which the Israeli PM Netanyahu points at PM Modi’s pocket square and wife Sara’s outfit, highlighting the same colour. At this, Prime Minister Modi is heard telling, “That’s saffron”.

A proud moment for every Sanatani Narendra Modi JI is seen smiling as Benjamin Netanyahu points out the perfect “saffron match.” Sara Netanyahu’s bright orange outfit beautifully aligns with the saffron touch in Modi Ji’s attire. A simple moment, yet it reflects the growing… pic.twitter.com/hxrv7cSfES — Gaurav Tomar (@talkwithgt) February 25, 2026

The moment has become the hot topic on social media as the leader proudly says, “That’s saffron”.

PM Modi in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Israel on February 25 and was given a warm welcome by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu. In the parliamentary address, the PM of Israel said that PM Modi is more than a friend, ‘a brother‘ to him.

Pm Modi shared a video on X with the caption, “Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu. May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!”

Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu. May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher! @netanyahu pic.twitter.com/zl6Flj9wpz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

ANI also reported that during the PM’s visit to Israel, he will be served hot and freshly made Gujarati delicacies with special permission. Not just this; he will also be served authentic and world-famous Israeli vegetarian dishes like falafel, hummus, salads, and much more.

Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship.@netanyahu pic.twitter.com/FYGDv0M3Xy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

