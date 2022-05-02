New Delhi: The police force from the state of Madhya Pradesh have set an exemplary example as they lent their support to a man who used to deliver food items on a bicycle since he could not afford a bike.Also Read - UP Woman Thrown Out of Moving Train in MP's Chhatarpur For Resisting Molestation Bid

In a heart-warming gesture, the Police personnel of Madhya Pradesh's Indore's Vijay Nagar Police Station bought a motorcycle for a man by contributing money who was delivering food on a bicycle. On being asked the reason, a senior official said that it was a humanitarian gesture towards the delivery man who needed a motorcycle to help in his business.

"We saw him during patrolling. Upon asking he said that he is having some financial problems due to which he is unable to buy a bike," said SHO Tehzeeb Qazi.

“As a humanitarian gesture, we contributed money and purchased a bike for him. We’ve made the initial payment of around Rs 32,000 and also the first instalment. He has assured us that he’ll pay the rest of the instalments but we’ll help him if he faces any problems,” added Qazi.

(With agency inputs)