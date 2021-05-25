Gurugram: A photo of a police constable cleaning the floor of a COVID-19 vaccination center has taken the internet by storm and receiving lots of praises online. The police constable, Vinod Kumar, who is also a frontline Covid warrior has set an example by his impromptu act. He is currently posted at a vaccination centre in Fazilpur village under Gurgaon district. And, like every day, when Kumar reached the vaccination centre for duty, he noticed that the centre was not clean so without wasting any time he started mopping the floor so that people do not hesitate to get their vaccination jabs. Also Read - 'Bua' Sushmita Sen Cherishes News of Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Pregnancy With a Heartfelt Insta Post

Kumar's humanitarian gesture was appreciated by senior police officials and photos of the constable mopping the floor also went viral on social media platforms. Several people saluted constable Vinod Kumar. More than 200 police personnel have been deployed at 40 vaccination centres in Gurugram.

According to reports, a total of 300 police personnel have been infected with the virus, of which 100 have recovered and resumed their duties. A few days ago, Inspector Satender Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector-14 police station in Gurugram, had distributed face masks and sanitisers to poor labourers and workers while the SHO of the IMT Manesar police station, Inspector Yashwant Yadav, had served food and given face masks and sanitisers to needy labourers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic and had no money to buy food.

(With IANS inputs)