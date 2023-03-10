Home

3 Arrested In Japan For ‘Sushi Terrorism’, ‘Food Crime’; Disgusting Video Goes Viral

The action was taken after videos of the trio went viral on social media.

This picture shows plates of sushi on a conveyor belt at a sushi chain restaurant in Tokyo on February 3, 2023. (Philip FONG / AFP)

Sushi Terrorism: The police in Japan have arrested three people for spreading “sushi terrorism”. The action was taken after videos of the trio went viral on social media. The videos show them indulging in unhygienic pranks at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant after footage of their antics, dubbed “sushi terrorism”, sparked outrage online.

Sushi is a Japanese dish of prepared vinegared rice, usually with some sugar and salt, accompanied by a variety of ingredients, such as seafood, often raw, and vegetables. Modern sushi is believed to be invented Hanaya Yohei, who invented nigiri-zushi, a type of sushi most known today, in which seafood is placed on hand-pressed vinegared rice.

The video shows the three indulging in “unhygienic pranks” at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant like licking communal sauce bottles, rubbing spit on sushi as it passes by, and spraying hand sanitizer on food on the conveyor belt.

WATCH THE ‘SUSHI TERRORISM’ VIDEO HERE

Viral “sushi terror” pranks are making restaurants in Japan question whether or not conveyor belts are a good idea. pic.twitter.com/yI3pqejbSV — LX News (@NBCLX) March 10, 2023

The acts of the three have impacted the conveyor belt sushi restaurants as the police accused the young trio of seeking to “obstruct business at major restaurant chain Kura Sushi, which was flooded with customer complaints as the video went viral on social media.

The practice of conveyor-belt sushi began in 1947 when Osaka restaurateur Yoshiaki Shiraishi visited an Asahi factory and saw a winding stream of beer bottles floating across the brewery’s filling floor on a conveyor belt. Yoshiaki Shiraishi wanted to adopt the same technology at his sushi eatery and after fine-turning, opened Mawaru Genroku, the world’s first kaiten-sushi restaurant in 1958, reports Firstpost,

According to AFP, the local police on Thursday arrested three people from the central Aichi region.

(With agency inputs)

