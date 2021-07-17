Police Ka Jugaad: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that shows a cop using ‘jugaad’ to take an arrested criminal to the police station. The video was posted on Instagram a day ago and it has already received more than 4 lakh views. The video had the text ‘helping hand of UP Police’ over it along with ‘#soulmate’.Also Read - Bihar Teenager Nitish Kumar Gets 82 Teeth Removed in Rare Surgery

In the video, a UP police cop can be seen riding pillion on a motorbike while another policeman was driving it. While riding to the police station, the policeman riding at the back can be seen holding the hand of a criminal who was riding on another bike. Also Read - Viral Video: Bike Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Man Breaks Neighbour's Wall | Watch

Supposedly, the cops arrested the criminal and didn’t have handcuffs or a car to take him to the police station, which is why they could be seen driving while holding each other’s hands. Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Fall Off Swing on The Edge of 6000-Ft Cliff, Scary Video Will Shock You | Watch

The video seem to have been recorded from a car driving behind the two bikes.

Instagram users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and witty comments. Some users pointed out that neither the cops or the criminal were wearing a helmet.

Watch the viral below: