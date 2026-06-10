‘Gift bags, 5-course meals and on-time arrival’: Polish traveller impressed by 11-hour Indian bus travel | Viral video

A Polish traveller Dominika Patalas-Kalra has gone viral on social media for praising the clean and luxurious Indian bus in which she travelled to Delhi while appreciating the on-time arrival and meals.

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A Polish traveller has gone viral for documenting her 1-hour bus travel in India. domipatalas/Instagram

A social media post by Polish traveller Dominika Patalas-Kalra has caught widespread attention after she described her first bus journey in India. While she initially worried about surviving the 11-hour ride to Delhi, she later said the experience turned out to be surprisingly enjoyable.

Patalas-Kalra described the bus as clean, comfortable and well-maintained, with plenty of space for passengers. After it arrived on schedule, she placed her luggage in the overhead storage area and took her seat for the journey.

The traveller admitted in the video’s caption that she had been anxious about spending 11 hours on a bus during her first trip in India, but said the experience was far more comfortable than she had expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominika Patalas-Kalra (@domipatalas)

“Once I started my trip, I got gift bag with all the necessary things for the trip: wet tissue, dental kit snacks and juice, then I could relax under the blanket and sleep for some time.at a restarunt where”

The bus paused in the evening for a break, allowing Patalas-Kalra and other passengers to enjoy a hearty five-course meal.

Patalas-Kalra shared that the journey included a five-course dinner with delicious food and gulab jamun for dessert. She also received a breakfast box in the morning, saying she never felt hungry during the trip. “Seats were comfortable and clean. And the most important, the bus arrived on time!”

Internet reactions

As the video spread online, many social media users applauded her for presenting a positive image of India. One user commented, “Finally, a foreigner with a good budget. Enjoy your trip,” while another wrote, “You share good experiences about Incredible India. Please come again.”

A third user commented, “Thanks!!! For showing the positive side of India. Really appreciate your efforts. India may not be perfect but we are improving day by day, and we have a lot of positive things to show to the world.”