‘India was mocked, Europe gets…’: Polish woman explains how Europe’s heatwave is different from Indian one | Viral

Agnieszka Hadała, a Polish content creator based in India, has sparked debate after questioning the different way global media portrays heatwaves in Europe and India.

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Polish woman Agnieszka Hadala brought people's attention on how the world sees heatwaves in Europe and India. Image Credit: the_polishtravelgirl/Instagram

A Polish woman based in India has triggered an online conversation by highlighting what she believes are double standards in how climate-related crises are portrayed in different parts of the world. Agnieszka Hadala, a Polish expat based in India, has sparked discussion with an Instagram video in which she criticised the way global media depicts India’s struggles.

Wearing a bindi and a saree, Hadala shared her thoughts on social media about the issue. Currently residing in Poland, Hadala began the video by pointing to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across parts of Europe. “Why is empathy reserved for the West, while ridicule is reserved for India? When India suffers, it’s called failure. When the West suffers, it’s called a tragedy,” she said.

What did she say in the video?

Hadala said even the mountainous parts of Poland were experiencing temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, highlighting the severity of the heat.

She added that schools were shutting, outdoor activities were being restricted, roads and railway tracks were being affected by the heat, and power systems were struggling under rising cooling demand. She also noted that many homes and offices in Europe lack even basic cooling systems. “Many homes and offices don’t even have air conditioning or fans as we have in India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agni | Travel creator | India explorer | (@the_polishtravelgirl)

Hadala argued that global narratives often differ depending on where a crisis occurs. “When India suffers, it’s called a failure. When the West suffers, it’s called a tragedy,” she said. Pointing to the severe heatwave sweeping across Europe, she noted that over 1,000 deaths had reportedly been recorded in France, with more reported elsewhere in Europe. She added that temperatures in the mountainous region of Poland, where she is currently staying, had crossed 35 degrees Celsius. “Trust me, it feels brutal,” she said.

Comparison between India and Europe

She highlighted how the heatwave has made day-to-day life difficult in Poland, forcing schools to shut down and people to limit outdoor activities.

According to a BBC report, Poland recorded an all-time record temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. With this, she highlighted how many parts of India see 40 degree Celsius weather.

In the video, she further said, “Now think about this. In India, 35 degrees is considered pleasant in many places. Indian summers regularly cross 40 degrees and in several regions even touch 50 degrees Celsius.”

Viral visuals of Indians sleeping on the beach

The Polish content creator also came to the defence of the viral visuals showing people sleeping on Mumbai’s Versova beach during a power cut to get relief from the heat. She said that when Indians do so, they are ridiculed, whereas Europeans in comparable circumstances are generally treated with empathy.

“Remember when photos of an Indian sleeping on Versova Beach or in parks during power cuts were circulated around the world? They became memes, they became jokes. India was mocked,” she said.

“Today, across parts of Europe, people are spending nights sleeping on beaches and grass in parks because that’s the cheapest air conditioning option they have. This time, the world doesn’t mock them — it empathises. And empathy is exactly what every human deserves,” she said.

In the latter half of the video, the Polish woman said her message was not meant to dismiss India’s problems. Instead, she said she wanted to highlight what she believes is a double standard in the way similar issues are perceived around the world.

Also Read | 1,000 deaths in France as Europe battles record-breaking heat; roads melt, schools closed, and forest fires break out: Watch Videos

She acknowledged that India continues to face issues such as poverty, infrastructure gaps and development challenges. However, she argued that comparisons between India and Western countries often ignore the difference in scale.

“Climate extremes are being a global reality. No country is immune. Yet, somehow, only India is expected to be perfect,” said Agnieszka Hadała.

She argued that the scale of India’s population makes its challenges unique. Comparing it to family life, she said running a home with two people cannot be equated with managing the needs of hundreds, let alone a nation of 1.4 billion people.

Internet reactions

The video went viral on social media leading to people appreciating her efforts. One of the users wrote, “I love this – India doesn’t need blind nationalism, India need informed confident citizens.” Meanwhile another said, “What an amazing thought …. Kudos to speak out loud . We Indians should be proud of what we have achieved.”

Also Read | Heatwave Alert: Bihar revises school timings; Check new schedule, students’ lunch break hours details

A third user wrote, “Personal opinion – Every country has different ability. Europion country easy to survive in cold temp while Indian are failed to even when -10° or -20°.” Meanwhile another wrote, “U r more Indian than many ppl who call themselves Indians!”

Another user wrote, “Not to forget, work, school and general way of life is adapted to these conditions. We have successful systems of delivery and transport in extreme conditions. Sometimes, the chaos doesnt get enough credit.”