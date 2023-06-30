Home

Bengaluru Resident Finds Surprising ‘Polite’ Note on Car’s Window

A Bengaluru man pleasantly surprised by a 'polite' note left on a car's window, leaving a lasting impression on him.

A note that was affixed to a car window by a concerned neighbour.

Bengaluru consistently garners attention in the media for various reasons, whether it’s for noteworthy incidents that define the city or events pertaining to its thriving IT and startup scene. In a recent incident, a man in Bengaluru was thoroughly impressed when he came across a ‘polite’ note attached to a car’s window. The incident garnered a lot of attention due to the message on the note that the man found on the car’s window, which had a profound impact on him.

Neighbour’s Note

Subhasis Das, a Twitter user, recently shared a photograph on social media revealing a note that was affixed to a car window by a concerned neighbour. The message politely requested not to park in that particular spot, highlighting that previous requests had been made.

The note emphasised “Hi, please don’t park your car here!! We had already requested you not to do so earlier. Please understand that we have been living in this area since the year 2000, and own 2 cars. Hence, we need a good amount of parking space. Please go back to your earlier parking spot. Let’s be good and supportive neighbours.” He had signed it off with “your neighbour”.

Das shared that he discovered this intriguing incident in Koramangala, a neighbourhood located in Bengaluru.

Admiration for the Anonymous Neighbour’s Handling

Subhasis Das expressed his astonishment at the tone of the message in another tweet, noting, “It’s rare to come across such polite communication of concerns. In most cases, similar situations tend to escalate into acts of violence.”

The post also garnered significant online attention, with many individuals expressing their admiration for the anonymous neighbour’s handling of the situation. People were particularly impressed by the way it was resolved.

Some users even engaged in comparisons, speculating on how residents of Delhi and Gurugram would have reacted in a similar scenario. Such as a user remarked, “The people of Bengaluru are truly kind-hearted.”

Another individual emphasised the importance of being a good neighbour through their comment. Meanwhile, a third user speculated, “If this had occurred in Gurgaon, the neighbour might have resorted to damaging the windshield with a baseball bat by now.”

