Ever since work from home became the new normal, many blunders and embarrassing goof-ups during Zoom calls have gone viral. In yet another gaffe, a Canadian Member of Parliament walked in on a parliamentary Zoom video call completely naked on Wednesday. William Amos, who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac for Prime Minister Trudeau’s Liberal Party, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked, while standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags. Also Read - Models Who Posed Naked on Dubai Balcony to be Kicked Out of Country, Photographer to be Deported Too

A screenshot of the incident posted on social media shows him holding a mobile phone over his private parts.

Anyone recognize this MP wandering around in the buff in their office while taking part in the hybrid Parliament? Obviously, given the flag, they are from Quebec. Wonder what kind of mobile phone he uses? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HWOeR9ZJBV — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) April 14, 2021

After the incident, an embarrassed Amos apologised saying he was getting changed in his office and did not realise his camera was on. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ”I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again.”

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who leads Amos’ Liberal party, is yet to comment on the incident, opposition party whip Claude DeBellefeuille remarked that lawmakers they must cover themselves at all times, AFP reported.

“It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants. We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well,” she said.

“I think that this, today, we have beaten— we have set a new record. We’ve seen a member during Question Period improperly dressed — that is, uh… unclothed.” pic.twitter.com/a3fProg7q7 — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) April 14, 2021

Last year, a South Sudan diplomat in the United States was caught urinating during a Facebook live session. In the video, South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to the U.S. Gordon Buay, was seen walking to the bathroom wearing only a shirt and relieving himself, in full view of all other panelists.