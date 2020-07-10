Coming as another blow to Bollywood, the Hindi film industry lost its gem Jagdeep aka Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey on July 8 and leading dairy giant Amul India, mourned the loss through its signature doodle. Paying its last tribute to the actor and comedian, Amul shared a monochromic creative that relived the famous roles of Jagdeep. Also Read - Amul India Pays Doodle Tribute to 'Mother of Dance/Choreography in India' Saroj Khan

Taking to its social media handle, Amul shared the doodle featuring Jagdeep dancing with the Amul girl along with other sketches of his stellar roles. Taking a spin on his screen name, the creative carried the words, “Poore Jag ko hasaya… Jagdeep (1939-2020)”. The sketch was captioned, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the great actor-comedian…(sic)”

Jagdeep is best known for his character Soorma Bhopali in 1975 cult classic Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and TV producer Naved Jafri are Jagdeep’s sons. Jagdeep started his film journey as a child artist in director BR Chopra’s 1951 film Afsana.

He went on to work in more films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar and Do Bigha Zamin as the child actor. He has appeared in more than 400 films. He passed away in Mumbai at the age of 8.