People on social media are losing their minds after an Instagram user spotted that Pope Francis’ account had liked a racy photo of bikini model Natalia Garibotto. An eagle-eyed user Barstool Sports, spotted the like and shared a screen recording showing the Pope’s Instagram name in the likes section of her photo. Also Read - Watch | Video of Pope Smacking Woman Goes Viral; 'We Lose Patience Many Times,' Comes Apology

The photo shows Brazilian model Garibotto wearing a racy outfit that resembles a school uniform along with the caption, “I can teach you a thing or two,” and a happy devil emoji. The bikini model claims that the pontiff’s verified Instagram account ‘Franciscus’ was among the 133,000 that ‘liked’ her photo.

However, it’s not clear who actually like the picture as the Pope’s social media pages are reportedly managed by a team of staffers.

Social media users were quick to latch on to the news and had made it the point of discussion. One user tweeted about the like and said: “Now that’s my kind of Pope.”

Well, when the 27-year-old model got to know about the like on her picture by Pope Francis, she had quite a cheeky reply to it. In another tweet, she wrote ‘Brb on my way to the Vatican,’ with her Twitter followers, along with a prayer emoji.

The photo has now been unliked by the head of the Catholic Church and the Vatican has officially launched a probe to uncover who liked the model’s photo through the Pope’s official account.