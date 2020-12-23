Almost a month back, an Instagram user spotted that Pope Francis’ Instagram account had liked a racy photo of bikini model Natalia Garibott–a discovery which sent the internet into a frenzy. It now appears, that his official Instagram account has ‘liked’ a second model’s picture! Also Read - Pope Francis 'Likes' Raunchy Pic of Bikini Model on Instagram, She Has The Cheekiest Reactions

Yes, turns out that The Pope ‘liked’ a picture of OnlyFans’ model Margot Foxx in a black swimsuit. Margot even shared a screenshot on Twitter which showed Pope Francis’s official Instagram account ‘liking’ a rather racy photo of her on Instagram.

Sharing the screenshot, Margot wrote, “uhhh the pope liked my picture?” In a second tweet, she cheekily wrote, ”the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven.”

uhhh the pope liked my picture? pic.twitter.com/b4hOj2vYHO — Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) November 19, 2020

the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌 — Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020

As the account of the model is private, it hasn’t yet been known if the like has been removed.

Last month, the Vatican had sought an explanation from Instagram after the Pope’s official account was found to have “liked” a racy image of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto. The photo showed Garibotto wearing a racy outfit that resembles a school uniform. The bikini model claims that the pontiff’s verified Instagram account ‘Franciscus’ was among the 133,000 that ‘liked’ her photo.

Joking about it on Twitter, she had also said: “At least I’m going to heaven.”

Pope Francis is horny as hell pic.twitter.com/znGdgyJWLv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2020

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Pope’s social media channels are controlled by a team of employees and an internal investigation has been launched into the matter.

Pope Francis is hugely popular across social media and his official Instagram account has 7.4 million followers. The account does not follow any other accounts. On Twitter, the Pope has a following of over 18.8 million and in 2017, he was named the most popular world leader on the social media platform.