A popular British dancer Abbie Quinnen was reportedly left with third-degree burns after she along with her boyfriend was attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase by following a YouTube tutorial. The 23-year-old dancer even needed skin grafts after receiving the injuries. Earlier on Sunday, Quinnen took to Instagram and thanked her doctors and followers for the support and care she received from them.

She posted a statement cautioning her followers, where she said, "I really need you all to be careful with what you're doing and if you're copying any YouTube videos. I will be OK, I love you all."



“It resulted in me incurring injuries and burns, requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks,” the professional dancer wrote on Instagram.