Quinnen who is the girlfriend of TV personality AJ Pritchard, further explained: “Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks.”
Quinnen and AJ had reportedly been following a YouTube tutorial on crafting a vase from a glass bottle using a flame, and when the stunt went badly wrong, quick-thinking AJ put out the fire and immediately dialled 999. The tutorial process involves dipping a rope in a flammable chemical, wrapping it around the bottle and lighting a flame to it.
As per a report by The Sun, Quinnen had to undergo three skin grafts, and has made 20 trips to the hospital since the accident happened seven weeks back.