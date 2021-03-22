A popular British dancer Abbie Quinnen was reportedly left with third-degree burns after she along with her boyfriend was attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase by following a YouTube tutorial. The 23-year-old dancer even needed skin grafts after receiving the injuries. Earlier on Sunday, Quinnen took to Instagram and thanked her doctors and followers for the support and care she received from them. Also Read - Viral Video: After Flying Dosa, Mumbai Eatery's Flying Vada Pav is Impressing Netizens| Watch

She posted a statement cautioning her followers, where she said, “I really need you all to be careful with what you’re doing and if you’re copying any YouTube videos. I will be OK, I love you all.” Also Read - Primary School Warns Mothers Not to Wear 'Skimpy Clothes that Look Like Underwear' while Picking up their Children

Also Read - Kerala Man Faints and Almost Falls Off Balcony, Bystander Grabs him by Feet | Watch Viral Video

“It resulted in me incurring injuries and burns, requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks,” the professional dancer wrote on Instagram.

Quinnen who is the girlfriend of TV personality AJ Pritchard, further explained: “Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks.”

Quinnen and AJ had reportedly been following a YouTube tutorial on crafting a vase from a glass bottle using a flame, and when the stunt went badly wrong, quick-thinking AJ put out the fire and immediately dialled 999. The tutorial process involves dipping a rope in a flammable chemical, wrapping it around the bottle and lighting a flame to it.

As per a report by The Sun, Quinnen had to undergo three skin grafts, and has made 20 trips to the hospital since the accident happened seven weeks back.