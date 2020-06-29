Cairo: A high-profile and popular Egyptian belly-dancer, Sama El-Masry, was sentenced to three years in prison on Saturday and fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds (£15,000) for inciting debauchery and immorality through her social media posts. Also Read - Watch: TikTok Video of 'Sad Panda' Will Hit You Right in The Feels Especially if You Are Working This Weekend!

As per a Reuters report, El-Masry, detained in April, was found guilty of inciting immorality through her sexually suggestive videos on social media including TikTok.

Cairo’s Misdemeanours Economic Court on Saturday said she had violated family principles and values in Egypt, as well as establishing, managing, and using sites and accounts on social media with the aim of committing “immorality”.

However, she has denied the allegations saying that the content was stolen from her phone and posted by somebody else without her consent. She said she would now appeal the sentence.

Ever since Egypt introduced a cybercrime law in 2018, many such TikTok and Instagram influencers in Egypt have come on the radar and have been accused of “inciting debauchery”.

Entessar el-Saeed, a women’s right lawyer in Cairo told the Reuters that only women are being targeted by Egypt’s 2018 cybercrime law that El-Masry was charged under.

“Our conservative society is struggling with technological changes which have created a completely different environment and mindsets,” said El-Saeed.