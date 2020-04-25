Featuring famous pornstars washing their hands suggestively amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pornhub‘s parody site, Scrubhub, is now in business even as the former website is banned in India. Keeping the captions dirty to attract audiences, Scrubhub is the world’s leading free hand washing site with millions of videos that stream quickly and in high quality. Also Read - India Records Lowest Daily Growth Rate in COVID-19 Cases Since March; Total Tally Nears 25,000-Mark, Death Toll Reach 775 - Key Points

Spearheaded by Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn, the site was built by Scott Buscemi in collaboration with Pornhub. The duo shared, "We made Scrubhub to make people laugh in hopes of raising money for non-profit organizations that are helping people affected by COVID-19. We chose to highlight the seemingly mundane, yet crucial act of hand washing in the only way we know how to — by giving everyone something that no one asked for. This website is absolutely the product of what happens when we have too much time on our hands while staying home."

Having partnered with two non-profit organizations, Invisible Hands and Frontline Foods, all the money raised on Scrubhub will go directly to them. Instead of simple titles to suggest people scrubbing their hands, using hand sanitizer and cleaning, the videos are scandalously titled to seem more like pornography. Filed under typical porn categories like BDSM, Bear and Feet, the titles read "Hot Girl Goes Wild in Public in Premium POV – Dirty 2" and "DIRTY FRATBOY DOES EXACTLY WHAT U EXPECT AND IS NOT CLEAN".

In an interview with an international news agency, Pornhub vice president Corey Price said, “Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone – politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes – has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus. “We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive.”