It is no longer bizarre to see a good number of people wearing face masks as they move around, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But what is still a little unnerving is the dress code that crew and passengers on board an aircraft have to follow, as seen from a recent photo that was shared by Indian businessman Anand Mahindra.

At first glance, the picture of the crew in their face shield, mask, gloves and modified translucent hazmat suits instantly remind you of a scene from a sci-fi movie. And that is exactly what Anand Mahindra said in the post he shared on his Twitter page.

But apart from the people looking like they are playing a part in a sci-fi movie, they also reminded others of nurses and doctors in an operation theatre in a hospital.

We all wish that it was a movie only an not real 😌😢 — ritu (@dadhichritz) May 26, 2020

Sir currently what we are living is no less then Scifi movie… time changes and and its never same. so always respect time — Bhavik (@bhavik4it) May 26, 2020

First photo is like nurses welcoming patient in ICU…!! — vaibhav borse (@vb_virar) May 26, 2020

Other people who viewed the pictures were of the opinion that the hazmat suits worn by the crew should have been a little bit longer, while some aired their views about Indigo Airlines taking back the face shield from people after they’ve been used.

Wondering ,why do these airhostesses have not covered legs? Aren’t their life important ? Airlines shoud change their uniform until situation becomes normal. — AD 🇮🇳🚩 (@i_Gujju) May 26, 2020

Sir with knee length ppe this is a waste of resources and will give false sense of safety to the crew

Also the way the aircraft is crowded with no distancing we are providing manure for the virus to spread

Agree we need to open up and we have to be smart about it — Amit Prakash (@docamitoph) May 26, 2020

And i hope Indigo is not taking back those face masks from passengers when they reach the destination 😆 — avinash gade (@AvinashGade) May 26, 2020

Anand Mahindra’s tweet has so far got 25,000 likes and has been retweeted many times, and from the comments it got, one can see that people are very concerned about the number of passengers travelling in such an enclosed space.