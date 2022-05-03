New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tour to Europe, on Tuesday arrived in Denmark on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip. It is Prime Minister’s first visit to Denmark. Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen received PM Modi at the Copenhagen airport.Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Old Photo Clicked in Germany Starts ‘Then And Now’ Trend on Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a private tour of the residence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen who accompanied him. Also Read - Hoping For Negotiations On India-EU Free Trade Agreement to Conclude Soon: PM Modi in Denmark

PM Modi and PM Frederiksen both donned casuals as it was an informal meeting at the residence of Danish PM. Also Read - Day Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit, France Withdraws From Strategic Submarine Project

PM Modi would be holding official talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit later.

During the tour, PM Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in a casual conversation at the latter’s residence in Copenhagen, Denmark.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark which is home to an Indian community of 16,000 people.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward ‘Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India, and other key national missions while more than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

(With agency inputs)