An asteroid is set to zoom past Earth tomorrow and it will come at a distance much closer than the Moon! According to the NASA, the asteroid named 2011 ES4, with diameters between 22 and 49 metres will shoot pass Earth in a distance closer than Earth from the Moon on September 1. Also Read - Tiny Asteroid May Hit Earth on November 2, A Day Before US Election; Says NASA

At its closest approach, the asteroid will be 1.2 lakh km away, meaning that the asteroid will be closer to Earth than the Moon, which is 3.84 lakh km away from our home planet. NASA estimates the asteroid’s relative speed at around 8.16 km per second.

However, there is nothing to worry as NASA has ruled out a possible threat, saying that the space rock will not hit Earth.

“Will #asteroid 2011 ES4 hit Earth? No! 2011 ES4’s close approach is ‘close’ on an astronomical scale but poses no danger of actually hitting Earth,” NASA Asteroid Watch posted Saturday on its Twitter account.

#PlanetaryDefense experts expect it to safely pass by at least 45,000 miles (792,000 football fields) away on Tuesday, Sept. 1,” it added.

Will #asteroid 2011 ES4 hit Earth? 🌎 No! 2011 ES4’s close approach is “close” on an astronomical scale but poses no danger of actually hitting Earth. #PlanetaryDefense experts expect it to safely pass by at least 45,000 miles (792,000 football fields) away on Tuesday Sept. 1. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 28, 2020

The last time asteroid 2011 ES4 flew by Earth, it was visible from ground for four days. The asteroid, listed as “potentially hazardous”, was first discovered in the spring of 2011 and passes by Earth every nine years.

Earlier, the US space agency had predicted that a small asteroid heading towards the Earth has a 0.41 per cent chance of hitting the planet one day before the US presidential election that is scheduled for November 3.

NASA scientists predicted that the asteroid “2018VP1” with a diameter of 0.002 km (about 6.5 feet) will pass near Earth one day before the 2020 US election.

(With Agency inputs)