Pottermania: AI Reimagines Harry, Ron, Hermione And Other HP Characters As Toddlers. See Magic Here!

Viral Post: The toddler versions of our characters such as Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and others are too adorable to ignore.

AI Reimagines Harry, Ron, Hermione And Other HP Characters. (Photo Credit: Instagram/benmornin)

Viral: The world around us is changing due to artificial intelligence (AI). It is only getting better, especially in the last few years. An artist named Benmornin took to Instagram and reimagined the characters from the Hollywood film Harry Potter as toddlers, and the Netizens are satisfied with the results. Benmornin created the characters with the help of Mid journey – an artificial intelligence programme that generates images from textual descriptions. The toddler versions of our characters such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and others are too adorable to ignore. “Harry Potter Toddlers (generated with midjourney),” reads the caption alongside the picture.

AI Reimagines Harry Potter Characters As Toddlers: See Photos Here

The post was uploaded on December 02, 2022. Till now, the post has received over 25,000 likes and several comments. “@gisel_rojo02 @elizabeth_079 These are Awesome. Thought you might enjoy.🙂,” wrote one user. “Beautiful work! You’ve gonna viral on a Facebook page. There’s one kiddo that no one seems to know who is. He’s blond/red hair mixed. Can you help? I can msg you the image too. Lol. Keep it up!,” commented another user. “U R SO GIFTED, I REALLY MEAN IT Hope to see Thundercats, Knights of the zodiac & The Jetsons in the future,” expressed the third user.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HARRY JAMES POTTER

Harry James Potter is a fictional character and the main protagonist in J. K. Rowling’s series of eponymous novels. The series consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Now, we can say the magic (AI-generated images) performed by artist Benmornin goes deeper than the spells we learned about in Harry Potter’s era.