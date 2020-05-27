“These peacekeepers are powerful role models. Through their work, they have brought new perspectives and have helped build trust and confidence among the communities we serve,”Guterres commended Gawani and Araujo.

“Through their commitment and innovative approaches, they embrace a standard of excellence that is an inspiration to all blue helmets everywhere. As we confront today’s challenges, their work has never been more important or relevant.”

Major Suman Gawani of Indian Army, formerly deployed with UN Mission in South Sudan (#UNMISS) will receive the 2019 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award during an online ceremony presided over by Secretary General António Guterres on 29 May – Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers pic.twitter.com/7AEPNc4hkl — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) May 25, 2020

This is the first time the UN Military Gender Advocate award has gone to an Indian peacekeeper.

Created in 2016, the award recognises the dedication and effort of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Resolution 1325 which is on women, peace and security in a peace operation as nominated by Heads and Force Commanders of peace operations. For the first time, two peacekeepers will receive the award jointly.

About Suman Gawani

Gawani joined the Indian Army in 2011 where she graduated from the Officers Training Academy, then joined the Army Signal Corps.

She holds Bachelor of Telecommunication Engineering and a Bachelor of Education degrees from Military College of Telecommunication, and the Government Post Graduate College in Dehradun respectively.

Since her deployment to the UNMISS in December 2018, Gawani mentored over 230 UN Military Observers (UNMO) on conflict-related sexual violence and ensured the presence of women military observers in each of the mission’s team sites.

“By providing support, mentoring, guidance and leadership, she helped to create enabling environment for UN Peacekeepers,” the statement said, adding that Gawani also trained the South Sudanese government forces and helped them launch their action plan on conflict-related sexual violence.

Gawani expressed her gratitude for her work being recognised.

“Whatever our function, position or rank, it is our duty as peacekeepers to integrate an all-genders perspective into our daily work and own it in our interactions with colleagues as well as with communities,” she said in a statement issued here.

What is Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award?

The Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award is underpinned by the principles outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and follow-up resolutions on women, peace and security.

The resolutions call on actors to mainstream a gender perspective in all aspects of peacekeeping and peacebuilding and to ensure women’s participation in peace and political processes.

They also call for the protection from and prevention of conflict-related sexual violence and for an expansion of the role and contribution of women in UN operations, including of uniformed women peacekeepers.

The statement said that about 6.4 per cent of the 85,000 uniformed peacekeepers serving currently in the UN missions are women.

The UN is working with member states to increase the number and percentage of women military, police and justice and corrections personnel.

It added that in this context promoting the participation of women, both in peacekeeping and within the societies in which we serve, is at the centre of the UN’s efforts.