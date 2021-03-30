Hyderabad: Only a few people in this world own Lamborghini Aventador Roadster–a premium luxury car, and now South superstar Prabhas is one of them! Yes, the Baahubali actor recently purchased the swanky car worth Rs 6 crore and photos and videos of the Telugu star flaunting his new prized possession have become the new social media craze. Reportedly, he bought this car on his father Surya Narayana Raju’s birth anniversary. Photos of Prabhas unveiling his bright orange-coloured swanky car are doing the rounds on social media and fans are drooling over it. Also Read - 1 Ramayana, Many Movies: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar - List of People Making Films on Lord Ram

See pictures of the car here:

There’s also a video of the Saaho actor enjoying his first drive in it on Hyderabad roads at night. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the actor’s fan-clubs have been sharing various photos and videos of their favourite star enjoying his prized possession.

#Prabhas said in Abhimani show he gifted car to his dad on his last birthday. Today is his dad's birthday and he purchased a Lamborghini. What a soulful connection.

These ethics, values and connection is missed in today's generation

So much to learn from him. God of Humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ZEByThfJL — Prabhas cults (@ManjuPrabhas63) March 28, 2021

#Prabhas with his brand new Lamborghini😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/wJu99yfHOH — fan girl of prabhas (@Prahi16523) March 28, 2021

Actor Prabhas bought himself a brand new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadst #prabhas #RadheyShyam pic.twitter.com/pegJFIUFhS — Harsha Varma (@varmaharsha02) March 28, 2021

One of the highest-paid actors in India, Prabhas reportedly takes Rs 75 crore for a film. The actor already owns luxury cars like BMW 520D, Innova Christa, Jaguar XJL and Range Rover Vogue. In an earlier interview, the pan-India star had expressed his wish to buy the car. Notably, the Lamborghini model is one of the most prized cars amongst Indian celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is presently busy with the shooting of 3D film, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Apart from that, he also has Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel and an untitled film with director Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone.