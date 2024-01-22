Pran Pratishtha: Watch Singer Anuradha Paudwal Sings Ram Bhajan At Ram Janmaboomi Temple

#WATCH | Singer Anuradha Paudwal sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZuKe4w5FCm — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha rituals have already begun from January 16. The rituals started with ‘Prayaschit’ and Karmakuti puja, which were performed on January 16, and the idol of Lord Ram entered the premises on January 17.

On January 18, the idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of Ram Temple. on the next day, Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organised. Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the holy rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day. Lakshmikant Dixit is leading the team of priest to perform the main rituals.

The grand ceremony was attended by Bollywood personalities, as well as business and political figures.