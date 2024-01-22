By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pran Pratishtha: Watch Singer Anuradha Paudwal Sings Ram Bhajan At Ram Janmaboomi Temple
Singer Anuradha Paudwal sang Ram Bhajan at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Ayodhya: Anuradha Paudwal mesmerised the audience with her soulful rendition of the Ram Bhajan at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. The Ram Bhajan added a divine atmosphere to the auspicious occasion. Celebrations are underway ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. The grand consecration ceremony started at around 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude at 1 pm.
#WATCH | Singer Anuradha Paudwal sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZuKe4w5FCm
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Notably, the Pran Pratishtha rituals have already begun from January 16. The rituals started with ‘Prayaschit’ and Karmakuti puja, which were performed on January 16, and the idol of Lord Ram entered the premises on January 17.
On January 18, the idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of Ram Temple. on the next day, Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organised. Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the holy rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day. Lakshmikant Dixit is leading the team of priest to perform the main rituals.
The grand ceremony was attended by Bollywood personalities, as well as business and political figures.
