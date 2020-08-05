In another tragedy this year, a massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Also Read - Beirut Explosions: 73 Killed, 3,700 Injured; 2,750 Tonnes Of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded, Says Lebanon PM
More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. Lebanon’s interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. Also Read - Breaking | Terrifying Videos Emerge on Twitter As Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Beirut, 10 Feared Dead | Watch
Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.
Meanwhile, horrific scenes of destruction and devastation on social media showed the extent of the tragedy. In solidarity with Lebanese brothers and sisters, #PrayForLebanon is currently trending on Twitter, with people praying for the safety of people:
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab in a televised address to the county warned that those who were responsible for the devastating catastrophe will be held accountable and not go unpunished.
“What happened today will not fly by without accountability. All those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price. This is a promise I make to martyrs and injured. This is a national commitment,” Diab said.
Indian envoy to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan said, “All our embassy staff are safe. We are in touch with Indian community members, so far there is no report of casualty. We are keeping a close watch and are in touch with community organisations. There is lot of damage to buildings in central Beirut.”
The Embassy has also shared its helpline numbers with the Indian community.
The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is facing collapse from the financial crisis and the coronavirus restrictions.