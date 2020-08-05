In another tragedy this year, a massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Also Read - Beirut Explosions: 73 Killed, 3,700 Injured; 2,750 Tonnes Of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded, Says Lebanon PM

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. Lebanon’s interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. Also Read - Breaking | Terrifying Videos Emerge on Twitter As Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Beirut, 10 Feared Dead | Watch

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

Meanwhile, horrific scenes of destruction and devastation on social media showed the extent of the tragedy. In solidarity with Lebanese brothers and sisters, #PrayForLebanon is currently trending on Twitter, with people praying for the safety of people:

Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow Lebanon. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel. May the comfort of God help you during this difficult time. #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/ylxzB7KIRT — kkyle. (@qyleeeei) August 5, 2020

photos to remind you how beautiful Lebanon is. 😔🙏 #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/EaUBYC5nt2 — czarina 🥥 (@helloriego_) August 5, 2020

you are strong.. hopefully god always protect all of you❤️#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/vE0LiGF95R — Hamba tuhan:) (@Okok321) August 5, 2020

Picture of people in the sky due to explosion. 🙏🙏 #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/YnU4O38ofQ — kùrt (@kurtlee2001) August 5, 2020

Once again please include them in your prayers 😭🙏🙏 They are fighting for their lives right now.💔 Please send love to them and pray for their saftey 💓🙏🙏🙏

credits to the photos.💞📷#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/cH7JRCnDbd — ☕︎︎ (@PishySmelly) August 5, 2020

It breaks my heart to see destruction happen in the world like this.. Please pray for Beirut, pray for Lebanese people, pray for everyone who lost their lives or their loved ones… 🙏😔#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/vDHCQGPRUO — ~☾нꪮ℘нḯε~ ~DYNAMITE AUG. 21ST 🧨~ (@joonsdimpless_) August 5, 2020

not treasure related but please let’s pray and send our regards to the victims of the explosion in lebanon🙏🙏🙏#PrayForLebanon #PrayersForBeirut pic.twitter.com/FUJbFKVLCp — fairy ✨💜𝖆𝖘𝖆𝖍𝖎 ; 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖇𝖎𝖓 (@asahisbread) August 5, 2020

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab in a televised address to the county warned that those who were responsible for the devastating catastrophe will be held accountable and not go unpunished.

“What happened today will not fly by without accountability. All those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price. This is a promise I make to martyrs and injured. This is a national commitment,” Diab said.

Indian envoy to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan said, “All our embassy staff are safe. We are in touch with Indian community members, so far there is no report of casualty. We are keeping a close watch and are in touch with community organisations. There is lot of damage to buildings in central Beirut.”

The Embassy has also shared its helpline numbers with the Indian community.

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is facing collapse from the financial crisis and the coronavirus restrictions.