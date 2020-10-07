For many people, even one kid can be a handful given the fact that parenting is a tough job and requires a lot of dedication and sacrifice. However, there is one woman who is up for the ultimate challenge and wouldn’t mind having a huge family! Also Read - Watch: Woman Dances With Joy After She Gets Hired, Adorable Video Will Make You Smile

That's why in the last 10 years, 36-year-old Courtney Rogers had ten kids in a span of ten years and is no mood to stop! Believe it or not, she wants two children more.

It was in 2008 when Courtney Rogers married Chris Rogers and welcomed their first child in 2010. Since then, Courtney has been pregnant 9 more times and has just gone nine months without being pregnant in 10 years.

Currently, the couple has six boys and four girls and interestingly everyone in the house has a name beginning with C. Their names are – Clint, Clay, Cade, Callie, Cash, twins Colt and Case, Calena, Caydue, and Coralee.

A Metro UK report says that she is pregnant again and expecting her 11th child on November 19.

‘I always get nervous because we’ve had two first trimester miscarriages, but we’re at 33 weeks now and very excited. We can’t wait to hold this little one.’ Life with 10 children is already pretty hectic.

Well, the journey hasn’t been easy as the family had to cut back on expenses and necessary purchases plus the hectic schedules. Despite the hurdles, she is still determined to have 2 more.