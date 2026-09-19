Pregnant doll with removable baby leaves viewers asking, ‘Who thought of this?’

A toy doll set came under the spotlight after an Instagram unboxing video showed its baby popping out of the doll to imitate a birth. Viewers were split, and some wondered whether it was right for kids.

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The clip shows the doll with a noticeably big, round tummy, designed to make her look pregnant. Image Credit: xoxo.toyz/Instagram

Not many toys make people stop scrolling, but this one did. A doll set from Zuru, a US-based toy company, has the internet stunned, thanks to a strange feature that lets the doll “give birth” right before your eyes.

The Instagram account Xoxo Toyz recently unboxed Zuru’s “My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise” set on video, and the toy’s odd little feature had viewers asking a fair question: Whose idea was this?

The clip shows the doll with a noticeably big, round tummy, designed to make her look pregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toy Unboxing (@xoxo.toyz)

Then came the part that had people raising eyebrows. As the unboxing went on, it turned out the baby could be pulled out of the doll’s belly, making it look like she was giving birth.

Then came the most bizarre thing: The baby could actually be detached from the doll’s stomach, creating the appearance of the doll giving birth.

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The tiny baby was pulled from the doll, turning an ordinary-looking set into a miniature delivery scene. The oversized belly and removable baby were clearly meant to recreate pregnancy and childbirth in play.

The video was captioned, “Unboxing Zuru My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise!”

Internet reactions

The toy split opinion online. Some questioned whether it was appropriate for children, with one viewer saying it wasn’t suitable for kids and another calling it one of the weirdest, most unnecessary toys they had seen.

Someone else compared the doll’s version of childbirth to what they imagined a complete beginner would come up with when trying to recreate the experience.

Another user commented, “Something like this exists?”. Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “I don’t think this is suitable for children.”

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Another said, “Y’all doing C-section directly (with a laughing face emoji).” Speaking on whether this is a toy for kids, another user wrote, “Yo… Is this for kids???” Another wrote, “This is disturbing.”

And judging by the reactions, the surprise in “Mom and Baby Surprise” may have been aimed less at the child opening the box and more at the adults watching what happened next.