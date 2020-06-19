All hell broke lose on Twitter as soon as the news of Delhi court granting bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, hit the screens. Singh was arrested in January while ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway but since the Delhi Police failed to file charge sheet in time, he has been released on bail. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Trend #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen on Twitter
Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the netizens cried fowl and accused the Delhi Police of "hypocrisy". While one user wrote, "Unacceptable. Delhi Police has all the time to file dubious chargesheets & conduct fake investigation targeting govt opponents, but it fails to file chargesheet in the terror case of Davinder Singh and lets him get bail. Yet another example of this govt's duplicity & hypocrisy! (sic)", another wrote, "It is easier to get bail if you were caught transporting terrorists than if you were part of a protest in India (sic)"
DSP Singh had already allegedly admitted to having been paid Rs 12 lakh to ferry the terrorists, one of whom, Naveed Babu, a cop-turned-terrorist, was involved in the killings of non-local workers last October in South Kashmir, which were carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and target the apple industry after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the Centre on August 5. He was arrested by J&K police while transporting three people including two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11 this year. Singh had also been named by Afzal Guru in the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament.
According to the latest tweet by NIA, “Delhi Police had arrested Davinder Singh in a separate case. He continues to be in judicial custody in NIA case. Investigation is in full swing in NIA case and a chargesheet will be filed against Davinder Singh and other accused persons in the first week of July, 2020 (sic).”