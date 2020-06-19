All hell broke lose on Twitter as soon as the news of Delhi court granting bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, hit the screens. Singh was arrested in January while ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway but since the Delhi Police failed to file charge sheet in time, he has been released on bail. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Trend #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen on Twitter

Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the netizens cried fowl and accused the Delhi Police of “hypocrisy”. While one user wrote, “Unacceptable. Delhi Police has all the time to file dubious chargesheets & conduct fake investigation targeting govt opponents, but it fails to file chargesheet in the terror case of Davinder Singh and lets him get bail. Yet another example of this govt’s duplicity & hypocrisy! (sic)”, another wrote, “It is easier to get bail if you were caught transporting terrorists than if you were part of a protest in India (sic)” Also Read - Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh Granted Bail in Terror Case

DSP Singh had already allegedly admitted to having been paid Rs 12 lakh to ferry the terrorists, one of whom, Naveed Babu, a cop-turned-terrorist, was involved in the killings of non-local workers last October in South Kashmir, which were carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and target the apple industry after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Centre on August 5. He was arrested by J&K police while transporting three people including two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11 this year. Singh had also been named by Afzal Guru in the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament. Also Read - Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Health Minister Shifted to ICU, to be Administered Plasma Therapy

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Unacceptable. Delhi Police has all the time to file dubious chargesheets & conduct fake investigation targeting govt opponents, but it fails to file chargesheet in the terror case of Davinder Singh and lets him get bail. Yet another example of this govt’s duplicity & hypocrisy! https://t.co/6OpeSg37AK — Anupam | अनुपम (@AnupamConnects) June 19, 2020

Davinder Singh granted bail. Delhi police failed to file charge sheet. So the country now knows who is protecting this man and his doings. https://t.co/iKC8o5P8Hc — Vivek Tiwari (@Viv2511) June 19, 2020

Davinder Singh was caught red handed with two terrorists and is now on bail! Pregnant activist Safoora Zargar and doctor kafeel Khan who saved so many lives is still in jail, also many others slapped with terror charges because they rubbed fascist government’s ego badly. pic.twitter.com/WFQSK4j0vS — Gabbar 🐯 | 🐯 گبّر (@Gabbar0099) June 19, 2020

It is easier to get bail if you were caught transporting terrorists than if you were part of a protest in India. https://t.co/BlOaHjNI2K — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) June 19, 2020

Pregnant Student Safoora in JAIL,

Terrorist Davinder Singh got BAIL. Well done BJP #ReleaseSafooraZargar pic.twitter.com/GSVEB75C6c — 💕Bushra Anjum (19K) (@BushraA24765248) June 19, 2020

Davinder Singh gets bail who’s directly involved in terrorist activities with Hizbul Mujahideen While the students & activists are still in jails.

It’s not a direct threat to Indian security?

What kind of investigative and judicial system is this?#BJPSupportsTerroristDavinder ? pic.twitter.com/2TiS92Xqfc — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) June 19, 2020

When Davinder Singh caught with terrorists can get bail, So why not get pregnant Safoora Zargar, There is no concrete evidence against Safoora Zargar!#ReleaseSafooraZargar pic.twitter.com/wZfeVfpsn5 — गाजीपुरी रौशन अली UP 61 (@Roushanali1212) June 19, 2020

No doubt bail to Davinder Singh the decorated blue eyed boy of Govt who was caught carrying dreaded Hizbul terrorists to Delhi ahead of Jan 26 is deliberately allowed by Delhi Police. Raises serious Q whether he was acting on behalf of the deep State. Was this a foiled diversion? https://t.co/lqamcpbNxa — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 19, 2020

Delhi Police is clearly too busy going after activists to care about petty people like Davinder Singh who were caught with non-significant terrorists. https://t.co/VdgL5tchED — EXPLOSIVE & EXCLUSIVE Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) June 19, 2020

According to the latest tweet by NIA, “Delhi Police had arrested Davinder Singh in a separate case. He continues to be in judicial custody in NIA case. Investigation is in full swing in NIA case and a chargesheet will be filed against Davinder Singh and other accused persons in the first week of July, 2020 (sic).”