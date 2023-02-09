Home

Viral

Kerala Trans Couple Who Went Viral Blessed With Their First Born, Keeps Baby’s Gender Secret

Kerala Trans Couple Who Went Viral Blessed With Their First Born, Keeps Baby’s Gender Secret

Both the baby and Zahad, a trans man was carrying the child and gave birth are doing well, said Ziya.

Kochi: Ziya Paval and Zahad Fazil, a trans couple from Kerala who went viral recently for getting pregnant has been blessed with a healthy baby at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on February 8. However, the trans couple has not disclosed the gender identity of the newborn.

Zahad, a trans man was carrying the child and gave birth on Wednesday. “This is the happiest day of my life. I got several messages that hurt me. The birth of our child is our reply to them. I thank all those who supported us,” said Zahad’s partner, Ziya.

You may like to read

“Both the baby and Zahad, her partner who delivered the child, are doing well, Ziya added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziya Paval (@paval19)

“The baby was born around 9.30 am through a Cesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital because, at the time of delivery, Zahad’s sugar level in the body was high,” said Ziya Paval, one of the trans partners.

“Both the baby and Zahad, her partner who delivered the child, are doing well,” Ziya added.

Health minister Veena George also congratulated transgender partners on the birth of the baby and expressed her wish to meet them in person whenever they are in Kozhikode.

The minister also spoke to the superintendent of IMCH (Institute of maternal and child health) in Kozhikode Medical College and directed them to be vigilant and to provide all necessary treatment to both of them free of cost. Zahad is undergoing treatment after delivery at Kozhikode Medical College.

Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, recently went viral all over social media after their pictures of pregnancy shoot went viral. The couple took internet by storm after Ziya who is a dancer took to Instagram and announced that her partner Zahhad is now eight months pregnant.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.