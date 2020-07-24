Bijapur: With no roads and bridges, a pregnant woman had to be carried in a utensil to cross the swollen Chintawagu river by her family in Bijapur’s Gorla in Chhatisgarh. However, she gave birth to a stillborn child upon reaching the hospital, allegedly due to the staff’s negligence. Also Read - Watch: Pregnant Woman Taken to Hospital on Makeshift Boat Amid Floods in Bihar's Darbhanga

The incident occurred last week at the Bhopalpatnam Community Health Center. Block Medical Officer (BMO), Bhopalpattnam, Ajay Ramteke has asserted that a notice has been issued to the doctor and nurse and a letter will further be sent to the higher officials to take action.

“We have issued a notice to the doctor and nurse. We will send a letter to higher officials for further action, after the doctor and nurse file a reply to the notices,” said Ramteke.

The woman, Lakshmi Yalam, the wife of Harish Yalam, a resident of Minakapalli, went to her maternal home in Minur.

“We took her to a hospital 15 km away. The next day she began experiencing labour pain. Doctor and nurse said it is not yet the time. Later they left after their shifts. The next shift came several hours later and called up doctor. She delivered a stillborn child,” Lakshmi’s sister said.

(With ANI inputs)