Viral News: In a shocking incident that has raised questions on work ethics, a pregnant woman was asked to complete a work meeting while she was in labour. She finally finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital. Also Read - Doctor's Tips For Pregnant/ Conceiving Women to Stay Safe Amid COVID-19 Times | Exclusive
A woman named Christine Carrillo took to Twitter to share how her pregnant friend’s water broke during the meeting and she needed to reach the hospital as soon as possible. However, the lead investor insisted that the meeting first be ended, which forced her to do so while on her way to the hospital in the car.
Christine wrote, “Friend’s water broke during a board meeting. She says, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!” Lead investor from a well-known fund says, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?” She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital.”
See the tweet here:
The news has now outraged social media users, who are disgusted by the company’s cruel and insensitive behavior towards the woman. Many wanted the name of the company to be revealed and expressed shock over the incident. Several other women narrated their own experience with similar work situations when they were pregnant, or even in labour.
One user said, “This is disgusting. We need to call folks out for this crap. People need to know to never take money from this investor.”
See some reactions:
