In a shocking incident that has raised questions on work ethics, a pregnant woman was asked to complete a work meeting while she was in labour. She finally finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital.

A woman named Christine Carrillo took to Twitter to share how her pregnant friend’s water broke during the meeting and she needed to reach the hospital as soon as possible. However, the lead investor insisted that the meeting first be ended, which forced her to do so while on her way to the hospital in the car.

Christine wrote, “Friend’s water broke during a board meeting. She says, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!” Lead investor from a well-known fund says, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?” She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital.”

Friend’s water broke during a board meeting. She says, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!” Lead investor from well known fund says, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?” She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital. WTF. — Christine Carrillo (@ChristineCarril) May 21, 2021

The news has now outraged social media users, who are disgusted by the company’s cruel and insensitive behavior towards the woman. Many wanted the name of the company to be revealed and expressed shock over the incident. Several other women narrated their own experience with similar work situations when they were pregnant, or even in labour.

One user said, “This is disgusting. We need to call folks out for this crap. People need to know to never take money from this investor.”

Yooooooo. This is disgusting. We need to call folks out for this crap. People need to know to never take money from this investor — Mac the VC (@MacConwell) May 21, 2021

This is absolutely appalling, I would call him out & buy him out (irregardless I would actively look for a solution that removes him from the board and/or major share holder). I would love to know who this #investor is and the #badass #founder. #PeopleFirst #LeadershipMatters — Joseph Viscomi ∞ (@jjviscomi) May 22, 2021

Obviously there were no other women (or reasonable men) in that conference room to say "WTF are you out of your mind, she's going to the hospital now and without finishing this meeting." — K2💃 🚫❌ 😼 🏔 (@EatDrinkNBeMery) May 22, 2021

Despicable. Despite the commonality of childbirth, it remains a high risk situation for women. It’s basically insisting on a meeting while someone fights for their life. — VCMaven (@vc_maven) May 21, 2021

I have no words for how egregious this is. I think his LPs should know this has happened. We have to stand up to this behavior and no one, I mean NO ONE must make excuses. Everyone in the room is complicit if they did not stand up to him. Disgusting! — TD Lowe (@TD_Lowe) May 22, 2021

I worked the entire day I was in labor with my daughter – meetings all day (kept post it notes of how far apart my contractions were) – then went to the hospital an hour after my last meeting to give birth. This happens in the startup world and corporations. It’s appalling. — Katica Roy (@katicaroy) May 22, 2021

