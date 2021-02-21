Patna: You might have heard of many unusual and weird love stories, but may be you haven’t heard one like this. In this surprising story, a girl from Bihar’s Katihar district left home in the morning for writing her board exams but instead of appearing in the exam she returned home after getting married to her lover. Also Read - Musician Mayur Jumani Makes Musical Rendition of 'Shweta Your Mic is On'; Netizens Amazed

The incident is from Manihari area of the district, where the student studying in class 10 went to take matriculation examination. But, instead of sitting for the exam, she married her lover who was waiting for her outside the examination center.

As per reports, the couple's love affair began in 2016 with a missed call. The girl named Gauri said that it all started when she got a call from a wrong number and then they decided to meet and made up their mind to get married. The couple said that their family members have not agreed to this relationship and they had to get married with the help of police.

Even though the girl’s entire year of education was ruined in the affair of marriage, she said, she is not sorry for this as she has passed the test of love. She said, “I will give this exam for next year.”

After marriage in the temple, the newly married couple touched the feet of the police officers and took their blessings. And, the groom Nitish told that neither the girl’s family or his family are ready to accept them, after which they don’t have a place to stay. Now, both Gauri and Nitish are trying to convince their family members about this marriage.

However, Manihari subdivision SDPO MSH Fakhri said that it was reported that the couple was caught in the police station area and they were brought to the police station after being rescued. Both of them got married with the consent of both the families and as both are adults, the police has sent them off.