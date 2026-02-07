Home

Premanand Maharaj chooses scooter over car for Yamuna Bank visit, devotees echo Radhe Radhe | Watch Viral video

A viral video shows Premanand Maharaj riding a scooter to Yamuna bank in Vrindavan, sparking massive online reactions over his simplicity, privacy concerns, and spiritual lifestyle.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms shows Hindu saint Premanand Govind Sharan aka Premanand Maharaj riding his scooter to the banks of river Yamuna located in Vrindavan city, Uttar Pradesh.

The Viral Video of Premanand Maharaj on Scooter

As people onlooked, astonished at seeing the saint ride a scooter some of them took out their phones to capture the moment. Little did they know that they would be stopped by some of Premanand Maharaj’s close followers.

Close disciples of Premanand Maharaj scold netizens for recording the video

As the video gained traction, many netizens were left enraged that followers of the guru stopped people from filming and recording pictures of him.

Check out the video here:

Seeing their guru ride a scooter left many astonished. Some Twitter users shared the video and noted how unexpected it was to see a guru on a two-wheeler. While others slammed his disciples for stopping people from recording the video.

Let’s talk about the “scooter-sant” who broke all the stereotypes about Sant/Holy-men’s mode of commute.

However, many applauded the guru for riding a scooter and showed their admiration by posting heartfelt comments under the video.

“Heartfelt moments. Such is the simplicity of a true Saint,” one user tweeted.

“Heart touching and very humble transportation. True satisfaction of Spirituality,” read another tweet.

Who is Premanand Govind Sharan aka Premanand Maharaj?

Premanand Govind Sharan who is popularly known as Premanand Maharaj is a Hindu spiritual leader from Uttar Pradesh. He is often referred by his followers as a member of Radha Vallabha Sampradaya tradition.

