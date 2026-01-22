Home

Viral

Premanand Maharajs reunion with mother: Heres what he said when his mother asked him to come back home | Watch viral video

Premanand Maharaj’s reunion with mother: Here’s what he said when his mother asked him to come back home | Watch viral video

When he finally met his mother, she asked him to accompany her back to the house. Maharaj Ji shared that it was tough, but he had no other option but to act tough in front of his mother.

Viral news: Premanand Maharaj is a popular spiritual figure who resides in Vrindavan. He has received immense love from the people all over India for his words. Many people state that his words help them to do better in life when they’re surrounded by darkness. Maharaj Ji holds special sessions of ‘Ekantik Vartalap’ in which people get the chance to ask him questions. In one such viral video, he was asked if his mother ever tried to reach out when he left home. The response of Maharj ji has left his devotees teary-eyed. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Meet the environmental activist who began beach clean-ups at age 3, now she’s known as ‘ocean’s little girl’

When did Premanand Maharaj Ji leave home?

Premanand Maharaj Ji shared that he left his home at the young age of 13. After leaving his family, he began to live on the banks of the Ganga River in Varanasi.

Premanand Ji shares an encounter with mother

During Ekantik Vartalap, a woman asked Premanand Maharaj Ji if, after leaving his home, his mother ever tried to find him. Maharaj Ji immediately replied with a yes and said that he received the news that his mother was coming to meet him. He went on to add that he required a lot of courage to meet his mother after many years of leaving the house, for which he went to the temple and cried in front of the god.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When he finally met his mother, she asked him to accompany her back to the house. Maharaj Ji shared that it was tough, but he had no other option but to act tough in front of his mother. He told her that he had left the home for a good cause and would not return.

Mother’s response to Maharaj Ji

Premanand Maharaj Ji then shared his mother’s response, who said that she would respect her decision. She further added that she would not ask him to accompany her back to the house and wished him good luck for his life. At this viral encounter, the devotees present in the room could not stop their tears.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashu Daas (@aashu_daas09)

The social media users shared their prayers and heartwarming reactions to the viral video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.