Argentina’s New Presidential Plane Performs Low-Level Stunt in Viral Video

The aircraft will be used for transportation by Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez. | Twitter Photo: flysicardi

A spine-chilling video of a Boeing aircraft performing low fly pass maneuvers above the runway has gone viral on the internet. The risky maneuvers were performed by pilots flying ‘ARG 01,’ a VVIP-configured Boeing 757-200 aircraft, near Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

However, the viral video clip has attracted criticism for the pilots of the large aircraft.

The Argentinian Government has recently acquired a new Boeing 757-200 aircraft to serve as the new presidential plane, which will be used for the official transportation of President Alberto Fernandez.

After receiving the aircraft, it was taken to the Jorge Newbery Airfield. However, before the aircraft reached the airfield, it was captured performing risky students.

People at Aeroparque Internacional Jorge Newbery recorded a video capturing the incident. The video depicted the plane performing a missed approach, flying very low over the runway before executing a sharp left turn. Subsequently, the aircraft reportedly circled back and proceeded to make a full stop landing on the runway.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Llega el 757 presidencial y antes de pisar suelo argentino sale este MAMARRACHO. Parece que no fue suficiente con el 737, los aero kumpas siguen demostrando falta de criterio amparado por el poder. Argentina patética!!!! pic.twitter.com/jDFrSyGYYf — Vuelos y Viajes (@flysicardi) May 25, 2023

In response to the criticism on social media, pilots Leonardo Barone and Juan Pablo Pinto issued a statement addressing the matter. They clarified that they had received authorisation from the air traffic controller to perform a low pass above the runway.

According to a statement quoted by Simple Flying, they explained, “The mentioned pass was authorized by air traffic control, as it is a customary maneuver performed when a new aircraft arrives or when a commander retires.”

Argentina’s New Presidential Aircraft

The aircraft holds a value of approximately $22 million, which is justified by its VIP configuration. In addition to the main suite, the aircraft features two additional rooms that can serve as meeting spaces. With these accommodations, the aircraft can comfortably accommodate up to 39 passengers.

Notably, The Boeing 757-200 aircraft was manufactured in 2000 and initially operated by Iberia. Funair Corporation acquired the aircraft in 2005, and it served as part of the Miami, Florida-based private charter airline Fun Air’s fleet from 2005 to 2022.

