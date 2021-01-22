After taking charge as the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden seems to have made many changes to the Oval Office decor. One of the most prominent change that he made was to get rid of a button in the Oval Office that his predecessor Donald Trump had used specifically to request Diet Coke deliveries. The device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn’t visible in photos of Biden captured on Thursday at the White House. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez Raises Fashion Quotient in a Stunning All-White Outfit Opted For President Joe Biden's Inauguration
Notably, this amusing modification was noticed by broadcast journalist Tom Newton Dunn, who tweeted a photo evidence of the button’s disappearance on Thursday. In the tweet, Dunn said when he interviewed former President Donald Trump at the White House in 2019, his desk had a little red button. When Trump pressed the button, a butler swiftly brought him a Diet Coke on a silver platter.
“President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound (Tim Shipman) and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually, Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now,” tweeted journalist Tom Newton Dunn.
Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, as per media reports. Ex-White House aide Chris Sims wrote in his 2019 book “Team of Vipers” that Trump would also use the red button as a way of pranking visitors by suggesting it could trigger nuclear capabilities, cited by The Hill.
“Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” Sims wrote of the former president. He added, “Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing.”
Even though Biden may have gotten rid of the soft drink buzzer, he, according to reports, also has ‘a similar taste in beverages’.
