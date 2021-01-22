After taking charge as the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden seems to have made many changes to the Oval Office decor. One of the most prominent change that he made was to get rid of a button in the Oval Office that his predecessor Donald Trump had used specifically to request Diet Coke deliveries. The device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn’t visible in photos of Biden captured on Thursday at the White House. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez Raises Fashion Quotient in a Stunning All-White Outfit Opted For President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Notably, this amusing modification was noticed by broadcast journalist Tom Newton Dunn, who tweeted a photo evidence of the button’s disappearance on Thursday. In the tweet, Dunn said when he interviewed former President Donald Trump at the White House in 2019, his desk had a little red button. When Trump pressed the button, a butler swiftly brought him a Diet Coke on a silver platter.

“President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound (Tim Shipman) and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually, Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now,” tweeted journalist Tom Newton Dunn.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

I would've paid so much money to get to be in the room for the conversation that I imagine went like: BIDEN: ok what's next STAFFER: setting up the Oval. Photos are all done. Do you want to keep the Diet Coke button? BIDEN: STAFFER: BIDEN: the what in god's name button https://t.co/cDhkmqzjr5 — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) January 21, 2021

Biden removing Trump’s Diet Coke button is the funniest news I’ve heard all day today https://t.co/jUxlJ2916i — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) January 21, 2021

How cute! A little red button for the man with the cute little hands… That made him feel powerful. Look ma! I can press this button, and I get a Diet Coke! I'm the President! https://t.co/V6Ww83KWxs — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) January 21, 2021

this is not the change we voted for if you elect me president in 2024, there will be a Diet Coke button in every home, and butler's will show up every hour on the hour to force Diet Cokes into your hand whether you want one or not I will drown this nation in aspartame https://t.co/240Ys6gwud — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 21, 2021

Is this a joke? It has to be – why wouldn't he just have a mini-fridge? — Mario (@Marios_TL) January 21, 2021

My guess is that he wanted the nuke button on his desk and they just programmed it so that someone would immediately bring him a diet coke to distract him and settle him down. — Mild Mannered Heretic (@mmheretic) January 21, 2021

Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, as per media reports. Ex-White House aide Chris Sims wrote in his 2019 book “Team of Vipers” that Trump would also use the red button as a way of pranking visitors by suggesting it could trigger nuclear capabilities, cited by The Hill.

“Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” Sims wrote of the former president. He added, “Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing.”

Even though Biden may have gotten rid of the soft drink buzzer, he, according to reports, also has ‘a similar taste in beverages’.

