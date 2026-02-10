Home

“Presswale bhaiya earns ₹2 Lakh a Month!” Internet goes wild over dry-cleaning business | Watch video

A viral social media post revealing a local dry cleaner’s impressive monthly income has stunned the internet, reigniting debates around education, traditional jobs, and real earning potential.

A chat between Nalini Unagar and her neighbourhood dry-cleaner has spurred a debate on Twitter about degrees, earnings and white-collar jobs in India. The creator shared that her dry-cleaner earns ₹2 lakh per month. The tweets divided Twitterati, with many praising the profitability of small business owners.

Dry-cleaner Earns ₹10 Per Ironed Garment And ₹350 Dry Clean

Unagar uploaded three tweets detailing the income of the dry-cleaning duo who owns the shop and his wife. They have two helpers and iron approximately 350 garments at ₹10 per iron.

As for dry cleaning, they accept heavy garments where they charge ₹350 each. While ₹10 might not sound like much. But when you crunch the numbers:

350 garments * ₹10 = ₹3500

20 garments * ₹350 = ₹7000

Total ≈ ₹10500 earned in a day

Let’s multiply ₹10500 by 30 (assuming they take only 3 days off) ≈ ₹2,83,500 per month

Profit…

What interested users was the couple’s profit margin. Since they have helpers and to pay for electricity, their earnings are approximately ₹2,37,500/- per month.

See the joke here? That’s more than what many engineers take home post-tax every month.

“But Ma’am, we have a degree, no degree”

“That Bhaiya earns more than us…”

Users took to the comment section to point out how degree holders are always expected to land lucrative jobs.

Yesterday, I was talking with the dry cleaning shop owner near my house, where I regularly go. He and his wife both work together, and they have two helpers on salary. I was shocked when they said they earn around ₹2,00,000 per month, which is equal to a 10+ years experienced… pic.twitter.com/BjPddpb9Me — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) February 9, 2026

One user commented:

“Engineers working on debugging their code on their salary at 2 AM earn ₹2 L per month.

Whereas bhaiya ironing clothes makes the same money in just 2 minutes”

Another user pointed out:

“Income is not directly proportional to your degrees, it’s proportional to the value that you capture.”

Do white-collar jobs make us stuck?

Opinions were divided with many concluding that labour based professions are just as profitable and dignified as white-collar jobs.

Hell, some people are even saying this Twitter user is going to be harassed by IT soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.