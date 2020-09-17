In a touching gesture, an elderly man offered rice grown at his field to the team of the medical staff and doctors that helped him recover from COVID-19. Even though the man’s treatment was done free of cost, he wanted to express his gratitude towards the medical team. Also Read - 100-Year-Old Assam Woman Defeats Coronavirus , Celebrates Recovery with Party and Songs
Doctor Urvi Shukla shared the incident on Twitter with a picture of the rice gifted by the man and wrote that the elderly man sent rice grown by him in his own field to the team as a way to thank them.
In a tweet, she wrote, “Senior citizen recovered from COVID 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on a ventilator). He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice is grown by him in his own field.”
Have a look:
The picture has gone viral, melting the hearts of netizens who were full of praise and admiration for the ‘priceless’ gesture.
A user wrote, “Appreciate his feelings. This is not simple rice but blessings from his heart and soul, yielded by his hard work. Thanks for your acknowledgement. Good work wouldn’t be stopped by you Dr Urvi.”
Another added, “That’s best a person can offer. His own sweat n blood and dedication which he puts on the field.”
Here are other comments:
