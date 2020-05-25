As things start slowly opening up again following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been told that they still must follow the preventive norms. If venturing out of the house, one must still wear a mask and stay at a distance from one another. While some choose to ignore the important rules, others, like priests, have taken it quite seriously. Also Read - No Less Complicated: Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Baby's Name And It No Longer is X Æ A-12

There have been a number of instances where priests have been caught on camera blessing their congregation from afar by using a water pistol with holy water. In another incident, a picture has surfaced showing a priest squirting a baby with holy water while standing from afar as part of his baptism. Also Read - US Priest Sprays Holy Water From Toy Gun To Maintain Social Distancing, Inspires Memes Online

The picture shows a man standing by the side of a woman holding her child up as a mask wearing priest points a water pistol at the baby.

Bout ready to just give up pic.twitter.com/PKxykWu2nn — Peter R. Quinones (@PeterRQuinones) May 24, 2020

Needless to say, the picture has gone viral with people reacting both positively and negatively to the actions of the priest.

Priest + Watergun = Covid 19 Baptism pic.twitter.com/FZhhuh0Iat — Camden P. Crawford (@ranoutofcereal) May 25, 2020

I am still debating whether things like this is making people realize how ridiculous doing this is or how cool doing things like this is — John Miles (@PrivatizeEdu) May 24, 2020

This just looks sooo bad 😂 — ⋇ Nico ⋇ (@PetiteNicoco) May 24, 2020

I can hear it now… “Covid is so bad Catholics are shooting babies.” — Merida (@WMerida13) May 24, 2020

John “the Gunslinger Baptist”. This might be a start to a script of Jesus in the old west. — Andres (@Man_Andres_) May 24, 2020

Priest is using a squirt gun for baptism? Is this staged? https://t.co/QBPtgCWUNS — BMac (@bryanmclemore) May 25, 2020

pic.twitter.com/F4iFmphKuF — Fight the hands that bind (@TinHatTommy) May 25, 2020

Apart from the comments about the water gun toting priest, people also started creating hilarious memes using the picture.

Earlier, a water gun toting Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area was photographed standing on the steps of the St. Ambrose Church squirting holy water at the cars that were passing by. Reverend Timothy Pelc could be seen wearing a face mask along with a shield and rubber gloves as he blessed the people on Easter.