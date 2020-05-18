Michigan: In an effort to maintain social distancing, a Roman Catholic priest in Michigan, US used a toy gun to bless people with holy water, the pictures of which are going viral on social media. Also Read - Deities Are Not Factories, Open Temples | Read What Priests Have Written to PM Modi

Photos of Father Tim Pelc, showed him wearing an N95 face mask underneath a plastic face shield and wearing disposable gloves, as he shoots holy water into a car window.

Notably, these pictures of the priest were taken on the eve of Easter but have gone viral only now, inspiring a lot of memes.

A Priest giving social distance blessings with a squirt pistol and what, I'm assuming, is Holy water. 2020 folks. pic.twitter.com/iDnYs33hs9 — Jeff Barnaby (@tripgore) May 15, 2020

Father Pelc told Buzzfeed News, “The original idea was to do something for the kids of the parish. They were about ready to have an Easter unlike any of their past, so I thought, what can we still do that would observe all the protocols of social distancing?”

He also said that he had hoped to begin holding in-person masses but was struggling to find churchgoers to help him stage the socially distanced services.

Meanwhile, the viral picture has inspired a lot of memes online, including one of the 70-year-old priest shooting a stream of holy water at the devil:

70yr old priest squirts holy water out of a toy gun❤✝️#WWG1GWA pic.twitter.com/SN3XKoxFol — 🇺🇸🐸J.R.M.🐸🇺🇸 (@PatRIOTicSTRONG) May 17, 2020

Elemental Blessing (Light) Consumes 1 'Holy Water'. If 'Toy Gun' is equipped, blessing can be applied from a distance of the weapon range and if 'splash damage' is triggered, area blessing might occur. https://t.co/GPmkVXETF3 — Thiago Bralbo (@calbices) May 17, 2020

Sinners and quarantine breakers get excommunicated from life. pic.twitter.com/9c9NWE7vC9 — lonefirewarrior (@lonefirewarrior) May 16, 2020

Pope John Wick II does not mess around pic.twitter.com/Fg5OWzoEF2 — Steven Wine (@id6klub) May 16, 2020

🤣😂: Detroit priest overcomes social distancing by squirting people with a holy water-filled squirt gun https://t.co/DYxKZk7fJk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2020

The priest also said that the church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously and are adopting all social distancing measures.