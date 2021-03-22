In a shocking incident, a primary school in the UK has warned mothers of kids not to wear outfits that are “too skimpy” and “looks like underwear” when they pick and drop their children off at school. The school has reportedly sent out a letter titled ‘Playground Etiquette’ asking all parents to make more of an effort to dress appropriately for pick-ups and drops at Seymour Primary in Crawley, West Sussex. Also Read - Maharashtra: 30 Students of Ashram School in Palghar District Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

The letter stated, "Wearing clothes that are too skimpy or for other times of day is not setting a good example."

The school is now being slammed by parents for the letter but some even supported it. Speaking to The SUN, one parent said, "I've seen mums in dressing gowns and slippers, and one wearing a see-through mini skirt and crop top on a cold, spring day — you could literally see everything. Not to be outdone, another mum was showing such a full cleavage in a V-neck top that nobody knew where to look. It beggars belief to think it's an acceptable way to dress to take their children to school. It's not a catwalk. Parents need to show a good example on standards of dress."

Meanwhile, another parent strongly reacted to the letter and said that the note was “over the top” in its tone, suggesting some are ‘dressing in a tarty way’.

After facing criticism, the school’s senior staff eventually backed down from the harsh tone of the letter and issued a follow-up statement where it admitted that the original wording of the letter ‘could have been less prescriptive’ and it was only as “guidance”.

The statement said, “In response to increasing numbers of parents wearing pyjamas and, at times revealing clothing that looked like underwear, the school issued a note asking parents to consider dressing more appropriately. Whilst well intended as guidance, the school acknowledges the wording could have been less prescriptive.”